Well That's Gonna Complicate Things

For those of you who aren't aware, I bought a 2015 Fiat 500e to replace my dying 2008 Subaru Forester last year. It wasn't what I would call a great EV, but it was cheap, it did the job despite cold weather really sapping the range, and it was also cheap. Plus, it was the perfect shade of blue to make my NC State–obsessed grandfather roll over in his grave. Good. When I last checked in, the car was admittedly far from perfect, especially for a fairly rural area. I mean, I bought a decade-old compliance EV based on a European city car that only offered 87 miles of range when new and charged at a maximum of 6.6 kW. Even when I bought the car, I knew it would be a challenge.

Still, it was more fun to drive than you might expect, and even if it could be annoying not having much range, there's always something fun about using a vehicle in a way it was never meant to be driven. Others also loved my little Chapel Hill–blue clown car, too, and since I didn't necessarily need to drive it every day, I'd occasionally let others borrow it. I mainly moved back to the area I grew up in for more convenient access to doctors and hospitals, but my family still lives in the area, and I like not having to get on a plane to see my niece and nephews.

So when my dad's car needed to spend some time at the shop, I didn't think twice about letting him borrow the Fiat. You can't control what other drivers do, though, and sadly, that's how it ended up with the modifications you see in the photo above. Everyone involved is fine, and a lot of head-on collisions are far worse, but oof. That's not going to buff out easily or cheaply.