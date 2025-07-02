2025 Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 Offers Everything You Could Possibly Want In A Car, Except Its Own Design

It isn't often that the person delivering a press car asks me if I have someone to drive me around, but as he handed me the keys to a shiny new Mercedes-Maybach GLS600, his question of, "Do you have a driver?" was actually perfectly valid. Unlike the overwhelming majority of cars I test, the Maybach isn't really meant to be driven. It's a car you're meant to be driven in, and unfortunately for me, I did not have a driver.

I mean, I do have a girlfriend who has a driver's license and is perfectly capable of driving her own car, but I already knew I'd be the one driving and she'd be the one enjoying all that luxury, getting a back massage in the second row while I suffered in the front seat (while also enjoying a back massage). The GLS600 is a very large SUV, and in addition to being incredibly short, she hates big cars. Asking her (with Mercedes' permission, of course) to chauffeur me around in a giant SUV with a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 that makes 550 horsepower and 538 pound-feet of torque was almost definitely going to get a strong "no."

It really is hard to overstate just how luxurious the Maybach version of the GLS is, too. All four of the headrests have their own pillows, and there are, indeed, only four seats. Middle seats are for poors who can't afford drivers to chauffeur them around while they sip champagne and take important phone calls with their seat fully reclined, enjoying the power-extendable foot rest and one of the multiple massage options. You can actually order the Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 without the four-seat configuration, but it's a no-cost option, and I have a hard time believing more than a handful of customers actually will.

Full disclosure: Mercedes loaned me a Maybach GLS600 for a week so I could waft around as I pleased.