Volkswagen Workers Don't Love The Audi-Trump Alliance

Happy Tuesday! It's October 27, 2026, and this is The Morning Shift — your daily roundup of the top automotive headlines from around the world, in one place. This is where you'll find the most important stories that are shaping the way Americans drive and get around.

In this morning's edition we're looking at the fallout of Audi's tie-up with Trump, and the U.S. car market drifting away from the rest of the world. We'll also look at the state of Livewire, and the latest numbers from Porsche.

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