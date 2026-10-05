Europeans Still Love Their EVs

Happy Monday! It's October 5, 2026, and this is The Morning Shift — your daily roundup of the top automotive headlines from around the world, in one place. This is where you'll find the most important stories that are shaping the way Americans drive and get around.

In this morning's edition we're looking at EV sales in the EU, as well as GMC's push for higher trims and higher prices. We'll also look at Britain's new best-selling vehicle, and the country's response to such an upset.

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