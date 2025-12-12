Europe Gives Up On Its 2035 Internal Combustion Engine Ban

The European Commission is giving up on its 2035 combustion engine ban for new cars in the 27-nation bloc. Given the state of the world right now, I'm sure this isn't too much of a shock to you. Basically, what happened is that Germany got cold feet because of growing competition and trade issues, so it backed out of the whole deal. Since Germany is by far and away the biggest economic power on the continent, what it says goes. An official announcement is expected in the early half of next week once it is confirmed in Brussels.

While this does seem to be a massive blow to green initiatives, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz admitted that electric mobility remained the path forward. However, he said there would be other technologies running alongside it — like synthetic fuels — that would help achieve carbon neutrality. From Reuters:

"Next Tuesday, the European Commission will be putting forward a clear proposal to abolish the ban on combustion engines," Manfred Weber, president of the largest party in the European Parliament, EPP, said at a press conference in Heidelberg, Germany. He added it should be left to markets and consumers how climate targets are achieved. [...] "And that is precisely what we mean by technological openness. This now gives the industry real planning security," Merz said.

Right now, there's no word on whether other goals — like automakers hitting a 55% reduction in emissions by 2030 — are still in place. I suppose time will tell.

This is a rather stuffing reversal and an incredibly quick turnaround. I mean, the EU only agreed to ban the sale of new internal-combustion-powered cars in February of 2023. It's amazing how quickly the world can change, but I suppose that gives some solace that it can always change back.