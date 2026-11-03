Surprise, Surprise: Short-Sighted Automakers Back Trump's Fuel Economy Standards Rollback

The Alliance for Automotive Innovation, a group representing some of the biggest automakers in the world, including General Motors, Toyota, Hyundai, Ford, Stellantis and Volkswagen, said it was backing the Trump administration in a legal challenge to its sharply lower vehicle fuel economy standards that had been filed by California, New York and two dozen other states, cities and counties around the country. I'll tell ya what, I'm not surprised, but I'm sure those automakers will be once those fuel economy rollbacks are changed in the next administration (whenever that comes).

Last month, the U.S. Department of Transportation said it was finalizing a fleet-wide fuel economy average of 34.9 mpg by 2031. That's down from the 50.4 mpg mark that was set by the Biden administration in 2024. The group argued that automakers require "certainty and stability" in standards. From Reuters:

It added that if the standards were set aside, it "would affect automakers' ​business, endangering the capital investment planning, product development, and performance validation for hundreds of ​new vehicle models intended for the US market." The states said the Trump administration was ignoring the presence ‌of millions ⁠of electric vehicles, "leading to a flawed, dramatically distorted analysis of the 'maximum feasible' fuel economy level." The automaker group said the court should reject those arguments. The revised Trump administration standards seek to reverse Biden's push toward greater fuel efficiency and electric vehicles. A coalition of environmental ​and consumer groups ​also filed a separate ⁠lawsuit challenging the new rules. The Transportation Department said the regulation reduces manufacturers' average cost per vehicle to comply by $1,289 but increases fuel ​costs by more than $1,600 over the life of the vehicles. The department ​said the ⁠rule would increase US gasoline consumption through 2050 by 4.6%, or about 121 billion gallons, compared with the Biden rules but also boost new car sales. The American Petroleum Institute, an oil ⁠and natural ​gas industry trade group, also filed in support of ​the Trump administration's rules, saying they ensure the government sets standards that "do not force consumers to purchase vehicles that ​consume less fuel than they would otherwise choose."

Automakers can talk all they want about being environmentally sustainable and eco-friendly, but at the end of the day, it's very clear that what it all comes down to is the bottom line. It'll certainly be interesting to see what the fallout will be once a new, more eco-conscious administration enters the White House in a few years' time.