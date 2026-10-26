Audi Aligns With Trump For New U.S. Factory

Happy Monday! It's October 26, 2026, and this is The Morning Shift — your daily roundup of the top automotive headlines from around the world, in one place. This is where you'll find the most important stories that are shaping the way Americans drive and get around.

In this morning's edition we're looking at Audi's new friend in Trump, and the possibility of a Volkswagen strike. We'll also look at Trump's desire for an end to his Canadian trade war, and Chery's plans to expand to North America.

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