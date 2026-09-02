Iconic Mitsubishi Pajero/Montero Is Back With Boxy Styling, A Torquey Diesel Motor And Selectable Four-Wheel Drive
It's been over half a decade since the world said goodbye to the Mitsubishi Pajero and over 20 years since it bowed out of the U.S. market under the Montero nameplate, but at long last, Mitsubishi's full-size body-on-frame SUV is making its grand return. While it's still up in the air whether or not it'll be sold Stateside, we're now getting our closest look yet at the all-new fifth-generation Pajero, and I'll tell ya what, it's a handsome-looking thing.
Mitsubishi says it drew on past generations of the Pajero for inspiration, but this is a thoroughly modern machine with thicc fenders and the sort of grille that imposes its will on schoolchildren in crosswalks around the world. It also has the sort of upright and large greenhouse we've come to expect from more serious off-road offerings like the Toyota Land Cruiser (the real one, not the one we get in the U.S., and the Range Rover. Underneath, there's plenty of underbody protection, mud flaps, side steps and a solid amount of suspension travel that signifies the Pajero is no soft-roader.
There are a few versions available, but it can be had with either Toyo Open Country H/T tires or Bridgestone Dueler H/Ts. No matter which you go with, both sets are 255/55R20s, which is nearly a small rim in today's world. Unfortunately, one of the coolest elements of the original Montero and Pajero — the spare wheel on the tailgate — is now gone. It's mounted underneath instead.
Pajer-o Yeah!
Crucially, the Pajero isn't actually that huge. Coming in at just 193.7 inches long, it's more than an inch shorter than the current Toyota Highlander. Still, it has three rows (2-3-2) on the inside with the help of a 113-inch wheelbase that is also sure to help off-road.
Speaking of the interior, it's certainly a hell of a lot more upscale than previous Pajero and Montero models, with plenty of soft-touch materials and optional Camel-colored leather with black inserts. Obviously, Mitsubishi's quality has been a bit suspect in the past, but at first glance, it looks very good — especially in that aforementioned color combination. There are lots of interesting design details that stay on the correct side of fussy. You'll also find 12 speakers throughout the cabin, courtesy of Yamaha.
In terms of tech, Luddites will probably be dismayed, but normal people will be happy to learn that the Pajero is fitted with dual 14.3-inch screens mounted on a single panel (12.3-inch displays are standard). I cannot say for sure, but the 14.3-inch unit looks a hell of a lot like what is found on the current Infiniti QX80, and I wouldn't be surprised if it was that same system.
In any case, Mitsubishi did add in one really neat feature: a digital Multi Meter display that shows off-road telemetry data like altitude, compass heading, temperature and pitch/roll angles among a slew of other things. It's a reference to the physical Multi Meters old Pajeros came with.
Going off-road
While the Pajero does come with your standard on-road suite of driver safety aids, this beast is still meant to go off-road. Thanks to a ladder frame chassis borrowed from the Triton pickup and independent double-wishbone front suspension and a five-link rigid rear axle tuned with the help of Mitsubishi's Dakar Rally engineering programs, the Pajero and Montero should be pretty damn good off-road. I mean, it's hard not to be when you've got 9.1 inches of ground clearance to work with, along with a 30.4-degree approach angle, a 22.6-degree breakover angle and a 25.8-degree departure angle.
To help in the off-roading effort, Mitsubishi fitted a turbocharged 2.4-liter diesel inline-four that produces a healthy 354 pound-feet of torque. No official horsepower figure was given, but the same motor in the Triton makes 204 hp. If I were to guess, the Montero will get a different motor if it comes to the U.S. Mitsubishi says electrified powertrain options are coming in the future, but didn't provide a timetable.
In any case, power will be routed to all four wheels through a "newly developed eight-speed automatic transmission. The Pajero employs Mitsubishi's storied Super-All Wheel Control system with Active Yaw Control and seen terrain modes. If you get this thing stuck, it's probably your fault.
Pajeros for all, Monteros for some
Mitsubishi says production will take place in Thailand alongside the Triton, and it'll launch initially in that country, Japan and Australia by the end of March 2027. From there, it'll be followed by a wider rollout to 100 global markets — focusing on Southeast Asia, Latin America and the Middle East. There's no word on pricing just yet, and while it won't be cheap, I'd assume it'll undercut the full-fat Land Cruiser in typical Mitsubishi fashion.
Obviously, there still isn't any indication of whether or not it's coming to the U.S., but I think Mitsubishi would be silly not to bring it here. It's a company deeply in need of some sort of direction, and a halo flagship off-road SUV is exactly that. For a company struggling to stay relevant, a true off-roader — especially when those are so hot right now — is a brilliant move. Because it makes so much sense, it probably won't happen, but a boy can dream.