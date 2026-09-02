Iconic Mitsubishi Pajero/Montero Is Back With Boxy Styling, A Torquey Diesel Motor And Selectable Four-Wheel Drive

It's been over half a decade since the world said goodbye to the Mitsubishi Pajero and over 20 years since it bowed out of the U.S. market under the Montero nameplate, but at long last, Mitsubishi's full-size body-on-frame SUV is making its grand return. While it's still up in the air whether or not it'll be sold Stateside, we're now getting our closest look yet at the all-new fifth-generation Pajero, and I'll tell ya what, it's a handsome-looking thing.

Mitsubishi says it drew on past generations of the Pajero for inspiration, but this is a thoroughly modern machine with thicc fenders and the sort of grille that imposes its will on schoolchildren in crosswalks around the world. It also has the sort of upright and large greenhouse we've come to expect from more serious off-road offerings like the Toyota Land Cruiser (the real one, not the one we get in the U.S., and the Range Rover. Underneath, there's plenty of underbody protection, mud flaps, side steps and a solid amount of suspension travel that signifies the Pajero is no soft-roader.

There are a few versions available, but it can be had with either Toyo Open Country H/T tires or Bridgestone Dueler H/Ts. No matter which you go with, both sets are 255/55R20s, which is nearly a small rim in today's world. Unfortunately, one of the coolest elements of the original Montero and Pajero — the spare wheel on the tailgate — is now gone. It's mounted underneath instead.