Ferrari 849 Testarossa Brings Back That Name On A Controversially Styled 1035-HP PHEV SF90 Replacement

OK, the 849 Testarossa's styling. Ferrari splitting from Pininfarina in 2013 to use its own in-house design team marked a major shift for the brand, and its new cars have only gotten stranger and more controversial, both for the casual enthusiast and actual buyers. Personally I love the design era that Ferrari is in, especially when it comes to the latest, weirdest cars like the F80 and 12Cilindri. The 849 Testarossa is probably Ferrari's most outlandish series production model yet, and I'm so into it, but it's very much a love-it-or-hate-it design, at least judging by reactions from my friends, other journalists, and enthusiasts and owners online — and not just because it doesn't really share any styling elements with the old Testarossas.

Ferrari says it's inspired by aeronautics and '70s race cars like the 512 M, which I can totally see. Its sharp shark-like nose is similar in shape to the Daytona SP3's, with a black band running between the headlights and a dramatic lower splitter. Ferrari says the doors have "a complex three-dimensionality never before achieved on a standard production car," with a vertical band running up from the side skirt that creates the shape of the scoop that feeds air to the intercoolers. The rear end has a "tail" at each end reminiscent of the 512 S, with an active spoiler integrated into the bodywork between them. Slim double taillights below that are connected to a black band that runs back from the top of the rear wheel arch, and large, simple exhaust tips sticking out of the bumper also call back to the 512s. To me it's a complex, unique design that isn't too fussy or overdone. Ferrari says the 849 produces 915 pounds more downforce than the SF90.

Ferrari

The 849 Spider looks basically identical, with a retractable hardtop that opens in 14 seconds at up to 28 mph and adds less than 200 pounds of extra weight. As with the SF90, you can get an Assetto Fiorano package (seen on the grey car in these photos) that reduces weight by 66 pounds and has a number of other enhancements. Up front there are larger flicks and vortex generators in the floor, and it gets little wings at the back on top of the twin tails, tripling the vertical downforce. The springs are stiffer and have less roll, it has carbon-fiber wheels with stickier tires, and you can now get the front lift with the Assetto Fiorano. There are cool stripes available, too.