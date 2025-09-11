Ferrari 849 Testarossa Brings Back That Name On A Controversially Styled 1035-HP PHEV SF90 Replacement
Ferraris were once a rare thing, with only a few models in the brand's lineup at a time that were sold in pretty limited numbers. These days, though, not only does Ferrari sell so many more cars than it used to — a record 13,752 globally in 2024 — but the prancing horse is constantly releasing redesigned models, special editions and new variants. The latest new Ferrari is the 849 Testarossa, a V8-powered plug-in-hybrid replacement for the SF90 that resembles the 1950s race car and '80s-'90s road cars in mainly just name only.
The original 500 TR was the first Ferrari to get the Testa Rossa moniker, named after its bright red engine cam covers that were also a feature on the "Miami Vice"-era Testarossa. While the new Testarossa only has a V8 instead of a V12 like those older models, it's still a redhead. The 849 part of the name comes from the 8 cylinders, and because the engine has 499 cc of displacement per cylinder. (Ignore that last 9, I guess.) So far reactions to the 849 Testarossa's styling have been extremely varied, but with a total of 1,035 horsepower and Ferrari's most advanced vehicle dynamics systems yet, it's sure to be one hell of a performer no matter what you think of how it looks.
So much power
The 849 Testarossa is based on the same platform and uses the same powertrain as the SF90 it replaces, but with many upgrades, of course. Mated to an 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox, the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 makes 818 horsepower and 621 pound-feet of torque on its own, 49 hp and 31 lb-ft up from the SF90, and it revs to a maximum 8,300 rpm. Like its predecessor the 849 has two electric motors on the front axle and one at the rear producing the same combined 217 hp, fed by a 7.45-kWh battery pack, slightly smaller than the SF90's. The 849's total of 1,034 hp is only 150 hp off the flagship V6-powered F80.
In addition to larger turbochargers, Ferrari says the Testarossa's cylinder heads, engine block, exhaust manifolds, fuel rail, intercooler, intake plenums, titanium fasteners, valve train system are all new. Its redesigned Inconel titanium exhaust system complies with all regulations while still being louder and better sounding without adding any more weight. The hybrid system has better cooling and more consistent performance, as well as improved transition between EV and internal combustion power. Braking regeneration has been improved as well.
Ferrari says the 849 Testarossa will reach 62 mph in less than 2.3 seconds, at least two tenths quicker than the SF90, with 124 mph arriving in under 6.4 seconds. Top speed is more than 205 mph, and the 849 laps the Fiorano test track just a couple tenths off the more extreme SF90 XX, which has slightly less total power than the new Testarossa. The company says it'll have an EV-only range of around 16 miles, but in the U.S. its EPA range will be closer to the SF90's 8 miles. It has a total dry weight of 3,461 pounds, identical to the SF90.
It has a digital twin
Ferrari debuted its FIVE system on the F80, which uses a "digital twin" to predict vehicle behavior, and it features on the 849 Testarossa as well. FIVE stands for Ferrari integrated Vehicle Estimator, and it controls what Ferrari says are the five main indicators of driver feedback: lateral and longitudinal acceleration, braking, gearchanges and sound. The 849 Testarossa has been improved in all of those respects "with the aim of improving absolute performance, its consistency and accessibility, while maintaining a high level of driving pleasure." As Ferrari describes it:
The FIVE system represents a significant evolution in dynamic controls. It is an estimation system capable of creating a digital twin that replicates the behaviour of the car in real time, based on a simplified mathematical model powered by real measurements (acceleration, 6D sensor). FIVE accurately estimates performance characteristics that cannot be directly measured, such as speed (with a margin of error of less than 1 km/h) and yaw angle (margin of less than 1°) of the vehicle, improving traction control, electronic differential management and e4WD system delivery. These estimates feed into all vehicle dynamics controls, making the response more precise and repeatable.
At least it looks distinctive
OK, the 849 Testarossa's styling. Ferrari splitting from Pininfarina in 2013 to use its own in-house design team marked a major shift for the brand, and its new cars have only gotten stranger and more controversial, both for the casual enthusiast and actual buyers. Personally I love the design era that Ferrari is in, especially when it comes to the latest, weirdest cars like the F80 and 12Cilindri. The 849 Testarossa is probably Ferrari's most outlandish series production model yet, and I'm so into it, but it's very much a love-it-or-hate-it design, at least judging by reactions from my friends, other journalists, and enthusiasts and owners online — and not just because it doesn't really share any styling elements with the old Testarossas.
Ferrari says it's inspired by aeronautics and '70s race cars like the 512 M, which I can totally see. Its sharp shark-like nose is similar in shape to the Daytona SP3's, with a black band running between the headlights and a dramatic lower splitter. Ferrari says the doors have "a complex three-dimensionality never before achieved on a standard production car," with a vertical band running up from the side skirt that creates the shape of the scoop that feeds air to the intercoolers. The rear end has a "tail" at each end reminiscent of the 512 S, with an active spoiler integrated into the bodywork between them. Slim double taillights below that are connected to a black band that runs back from the top of the rear wheel arch, and large, simple exhaust tips sticking out of the bumper also call back to the 512s. To me it's a complex, unique design that isn't too fussy or overdone. Ferrari says the 849 produces 915 pounds more downforce than the SF90.
The 849 Spider looks basically identical, with a retractable hardtop that opens in 14 seconds at up to 28 mph and adds less than 200 pounds of extra weight. As with the SF90, you can get an Assetto Fiorano package (seen on the grey car in these photos) that reduces weight by 66 pounds and has a number of other enhancements. Up front there are larger flicks and vortex generators in the floor, and it gets little wings at the back on top of the twin tails, tripling the vertical downforce. The springs are stiffer and have less roll, it has carbon-fiber wheels with stickier tires, and you can now get the front lift with the Assetto Fiorano. There are cool stripes available, too.
A longer warranty than you might expect
The interior is a big step up from the SF90, and not just because everything on the steering wheel is now a physical control. It's a much cleaner design with floating air vents, a tiered dashboard, and a driver-focused wraparound center console. I think the silly gated manual-inspired shifter controls are fun, and other than a small HVAC display and the passenger screen, everything is controlled through the large digital gauge cluster.
U.S. pricing has yet to be announced, but in Europe it starts at the equivalent of around $540,000 for the coupe and $586,000 for the Spider, not a huge jump from the SF90. You'll get a 7-year warranty that covers all regular maintenance and a 5-year warranty on the hybrid system, and those extend to pre-owned cars. A Warranty Extension Hybrid program covers the entire year, and if you extend to an eighth year Ferrari will replace the battery pack at no extra cost; a new Power Hybrid option extends the warranty on all major powertrain components from year 8 to 16, with another battery replacement in the sixteenth year.