Relaunched Mitsubishi Pajero Is Already Stealing Land Cruiser Customers

Mitsubishi clearly had its sights set on the Toyota Land Cruiser lineup when designing, engineering and pricing the new Pajero. In Japan, it's priced at the equivalent of $39,212, which places it slightly above the entry point of the Land Cruiser 250 ($36,596) and directly in line with the base-level utilitarian version of the twin-turbo Land Cruiser 300 ($39,890). Volume versions of the LC300 start at a far higher $55,406, according to Automotive News, and they go all the way up to $64,586 for the top-end GR Sport hybrid. Stateside, the only Land Cruiser we get is the smaller 250, and it starts at $59,775, including destination. If the Pajero/Montero were to come here, I wouldn't be shocked if it were to cost somewhere in that neighborhood.

In any case, Mitsubishi has to be feeling good about what the Pajero is already bringing to the table. That 80% conquest number is nothing to sneeze at, and the company says many former Pajero owners who left the brand when the company dropped the nameplate globally in 2020 are returning, Automotive News reports. Those buyers are also going for big options — ignoring the bargain-basement attitude Mitsubishi has cultivated in the past years. About 70% of Japanese orders are for vehicles equipped with premium packages, which has to be amazing news for a company looking to switch up its image in a major way.

Despite all of this, there's still no word on whether we're going to get our Montero stateside, but by all that's holy, I want it. Mitsubishi says it's evaluating other markets and plans other power trains beyond the current diesel, but I won't hold my breath.