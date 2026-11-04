November 3 was a historic night for the liberal agenda as Democrats won just about every single major election across the country in a massively convincing fashion, leading many to declare that woke is indeed back. Perhaps then, it is no surprise that sales of the Ferrari Luce, the wokest vehicle Maranello has ever produced, are off to a roaring start with the order books now full through the end of 2027. As it turns out, internet haters who cannot afford a Ferrari aren't the tastemakers one would think.

Ferrari made the announcement that its first all-electric vehicle was sold out through '27 during its earnings call earlier this week, according to InsideEVs. The news comes after a July announcement from the automaker that the $560,800 EV had already hit its 2026 sales target after being available for purchase for just a couple of months. People want this thing, and people want pronouns in email signatures again. It's morning again in America.

"The Luce that we plan to sell next year basically are all allocated," Benedetto Vigna, Ferrari CEO, said in the earnings call, according to InsideEVs, adding that customers who placed an order now would have to wait a year to actually take delivery. Hopefully this isn't an empty promise, like "gas prices are going to come down after the midterms." Anyway, Ferrari hasn't said how many Luces it plans to sell, and it hasn't provided any sort of regional breakdown of orders so far.