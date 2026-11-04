Ferrari Luce Sold Out Through 2027 In Another Win For The Liberal Agenda
November 3 was a historic night for the liberal agenda as Democrats won just about every single major election across the country in a massively convincing fashion, leading many to declare that woke is indeed back. Perhaps then, it is no surprise that sales of the Ferrari Luce, the wokest vehicle Maranello has ever produced, are off to a roaring start with the order books now full through the end of 2027. As it turns out, internet haters who cannot afford a Ferrari aren't the tastemakers one would think.
Ferrari made the announcement that its first all-electric vehicle was sold out through '27 during its earnings call earlier this week, according to InsideEVs. The news comes after a July announcement from the automaker that the $560,800 EV had already hit its 2026 sales target after being available for purchase for just a couple of months. People want this thing, and people want pronouns in email signatures again. It's morning again in America.
"The Luce that we plan to sell next year basically are all allocated," Benedetto Vigna, Ferrari CEO, said in the earnings call, according to InsideEVs, adding that customers who placed an order now would have to wait a year to actually take delivery. Hopefully this isn't an empty promise, like "gas prices are going to come down after the midterms." Anyway, Ferrari hasn't said how many Luces it plans to sell, and it hasn't provided any sort of regional breakdown of orders so far.
Luce love
Like Jon Ossoff and his lightning-fast election night, Ferrari made quick work of its 2026 sales goal. Two unnamed sources told the Financial Times that the automaker planned to sell just under 500 examples of the Jony Ive-designed EV this year, and doing it in such a quick fashion is quite the indictment on what the average internet car enthusiast thinks a popular car should be. Long term, Ferrari says it wants to sell about 2,500 Luces by 2030, or roughly 600 per year, though the exact ramp-up numbers haven't been released yet.
When the Luce first launched, you'd be hard-pressed to find a fan. Folks didn't like its looks, the fact it was a sedan, or the EV-ness of it all. People who never thought about cars were letting the takes fly, but Ferrari has remained steadfast. It has defended the Luce, attempting to showcase its new tech while also reaching the next generation of wealthy buyers in China and other tech hubs like Silicon Valley. Basically, they're targeting folks who are already driving EVs but are looking for something more premium.
Still, this hasn't stopped people, even though with close ties to Ferrari, from throwing hissy fits over the Luce. When the car first launched, we reported that Ferrari's former longtime CEO, Luca di Montezemolo, told reporters that if he were to say what he really thought about the Luce, he'd "be doing Ferrari a disservice" and it risked "destroying a legend." He even said that he hoped Ferrari would "at least remove the prancing horse from that car."
In any case, it's time to jump in the Luce, crank up "Fight Song" and blast down the highway, because we're libbing out in this bih.