We Both May Hate The Ferrari Luce, But We're Not The Same

To say that the unveiling of the Ferrari Luce was the most divisive car reveal in history would be a lie, because it implies there's a similarly sized crowd in love with the EV. No one of note has stepped into the firing line to defend the new Ferrari, and I'm not changing that today. With critiques from all-comers becoming the latest social media trend, I just need the vast majority of Luce haters to know that we're not the same. So many are unaware of, or have forgotten, who Ferrari is actually selling cars to.

There was always going to be a contingent that would hate any EV that rolled out of Maranello, but Ferrari has to experiment to continue being culturally relevant. The brand can't survive by pumping out Testarossas, F40s and 458 Italias until the heat death of the universe. It's a business that relies on wealthy repeat customers. However, Ferrari's designers and engineers took the packaging flexibility offered by an electric powertrain and went too far.

The Luce is an overly round facsimile of a Ferrari. There are memes comparing the EV to an Apple mouse, a less-than-subtle jab at Jony Ive. The former Apple chief design officer and his design firm LoveFrom were brought on board by Ferrari in 2021, with Marc Newson also having a big hand in its design. Despite this, the Luce's exterior carries elements from Ferrari's other recent models, like the also-criticized front black strip and linear headlights on F80, 12Cilindri and, 849 Testarossa. Those elements look especially out of place with EV being the Italian lovechild of a liftback sedan and crossover. Maybe Ferrari doesn't know how to design anything anymore, including a race-winning F1 car.