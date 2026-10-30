GM Pays $220 Million To Settle Lawsuit Alleging It Violated Drivers' Privacy For Profit

General Motors is going to pay $220 million to settle allegations that it had illegally collected and sold drivers' private behavior and location data to brokers, who then sold that information to insurers that used it to set and sometimes increase rates. Not a very cool move, if ya ask me. The settlement resolves claims made by 35 U.S. attorneys general over the automaker's Smart Driver program, which enrolled millions of drivers between 2016 and 2024 — when it was discontinued. Other regulators have also been reviewing GM's handling of driver data.

The automaker was accused of pitching Smart Driver as a program to help people improve their personal driving safety, but GM quickly violated their privacy by reneging on its promise not to sell their data without permission. Many folks who signed up were also enrolled in GM's OnStar safety, navigation and diagnostic service. From Reuters:

The settlement also requires GM to limit driving data it ‌collects, ⁠and obtain drivers' express consent before collecting or sharing that data. A GM spokesperson said the settlement reinforces other steps the Detroit automaker has taken to strengthen privacy. "Safer, more helpful and personalized experiences are enabled by connected vehicle data, and GM is committed to ​being clear about what ​information is used, how ⁠it's protected, and the choices customers have about what they share," the spokesperson said. Insurers such as Allstate, Progressive and Berkshire Hathaway's Geico use so-called telematics in monitoring drivers' habits. They say the ​technology rewards ⁠good driving through lower premiums.

This settlement comes after a May agreement where GM paid $12.75 million to settle a California investigation into its alleged sale of driver data to two brokers. In January of last year, GM agreed with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission not to disclose vehicle geolocation and driver behavior data to consumer reporting agencies for five years, and we thank it for that amazing gesture.