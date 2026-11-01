Mitsubishi Outlander Diamond Trail Edition Is A Great Example Of How To Name This Sort Of Thing

Toyota has Woodland, Honda has TrailSport, Subaru has Wilderness, and now Mitsubishi is getting into the off-road crossover game with what I feel like is the best suffix of them all: the 2028 Mitsubishi Outlander Diamond Trail Edition.

This will take the compact crossover's dirt prowess beyond that of the existing Trail Edition with a tweaked off-road mode for the all-wheel-drive system, a new "Rock" driving mode, and 18-inch off-road wheels with Nexen Roadian ATX all-terrain tires. That new Rock mode automatically turns on Hill Descent Control, uses brakes to minimize wheel-slip, and, Mitsubishi says, does so faster than it would in other drive modes.

A lot of the appeal of an off-road variant is in the aesthetics, and the Diamond Trail Outlander gets a blacked-out grille, darkened headlights, and redesigned bumpers front and rear, meant to improve approach and departure angles. The approach angle is now 20.5 degrees versus 18.3 with the standard Outlander, while the departure angle goes from 22.2 to 23.1 degrees.