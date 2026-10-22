Next-Gen BMW X7 Spied Looking Big And Blocky In Electric iX7 And V8-Powered M60 Forms

The new X7's blocky body shape and greenhouse are quite similar to the first-gen model, but it has prominent fenders shaped like the iX3 and X5, and the same wing-tip door "handles" as the X5. Audi was working on the same sort of handles for the new Q7 and Q9 but apparently went with regular ones late in development, largely because of U.S. buyers' preferences, so I wouldn't be surprised if BMW replaces these thingies with normal handles a few years into the X7's run.

As for powertrains, it seems like a sure bet it will share its lineup with the X5 and 7 Series. Expect a mild-hybrid turbocharged inline-6 as the base X7 offering, with the M60 using a twin-turbocharged V8. Unlike its equivalent trims of the X5 and 7 Series, the X7 M60 will apparently do without a plug-in-hybrid system, which I think is a shame. As for the iX7, there will probably be a few different variants, likely all powered by two electric motors with all-wheel drive, and with an EPA range surpassing 400 miles. There should be an M Performance model of the iX7 too, though we may have to keep holding our breath for any sort of X7 M or iX7 M — but don't worry, there will surely be a new Alpina XB7.

Given the level of camouflage on these prototypes (and how long these SUVs have been testing for), I expect the second-gen X7 to be revealed within the next months, launching in both iX7 and X7 forms at the same time.