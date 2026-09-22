MotorWeek's Manual 2001 BMW X5 Review Has Us Gnawing At The Iron Bars Of Our Enclosure

Life works in mysterious ways, and one of the most poignant examples of that is how you never seem to realize just how good something is until it's gone. In the automotive world, this manifests itself in many forms, such as mourning the transition away from naturally aspirated powertrains and manual transmissions in favor of forced induction and automatics. Sure, the modern technology is hugely impressive, effective, and efficient, but it also adds layers of separation between the driver and the machine. And as many of us know, even one thin layer of separation can diminish some of that driving pleasure. To that end, MotorWeek's latest Retro Review has us busting with envy, since its team got to review a manual 2001 BMW X5 3.0i.

Are performance SUVs as much fun as performance cars? Rarely, but finding a manual E53 BMW X5 in the year 2026 is about as likely as Trump acknowledging the harmful effects of greenhouse gas emissions — slim-to-none, a snowball's chance in hell, or a one-legged man's chance at winning an ass-kicking contest. So let us dream.

The MotorWeek team said "it is the manual gearbox that gives the 3.0i six a true sporting character that differentiates it from the 4.4i-V8 and most other premium utes." All other X5s that followed this one were sold exclusively with automatic transmissions, so some could even argue that it was the sportiest X5 ever, though the X5 M would readily curb stomp this old coot.