Alpina's Last Independent Creation Is An XB7 With Satin Paint That's Just For North America

You'll be able to get the XB7 Manufaktur in two new satin-finish takes on classic Alpina colors: Frozen Alpina Green and Frozen Alpina Blue. All of the exterior trim is finished in BMW's Shadowline high-gloss black, from the grille and air curtains to the logos and exhaust tips. The 23-inch wheels are also painted glossy black. There's a Manufaktur badge below the XB7 badge on the tailgate, and "Manufaktur" is laser-etched in the B-pillar trim "with characteristic restraint," says BMW. Thankfully Alpina's signature decals are present, too, though also just in black.

All 120 of the XB7 Manufakturs will get Tartufo Merino leather with Alpina Walnut Nature Black wood trim. The headrests have the Alpina script embroidered in blue and green, and there's other Alpina badging found throughout, like the silver pins on the floor mats. A plaque in the center console denotes that the car is 1 of 120, and the paddle shifters are anodized black. Best of all, it comes with a pair of handmade weekender bags that match the interior color scheme.

Like all other XB7s, the Manufaktur has a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 engine with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system making 631 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. It'll hit 60 mph in just 3.9 seconds (and sound awesome doing so), and there's Alpina-specific tuning for the air suspension, electromechanical anti-roll bars and other chassis features. Normal XB7s start at nearly $160,000, but the Manufaktur isn't that much more, coming in at $181,550 including destination — not too bad when you consider that it comes with some features as standard that are options on regular XB7s.