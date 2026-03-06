Alpina's Last Independent Creation Is An XB7 With Satin Paint That's Just For North America
Built alongside normal BMW X7s in Spartanburg, South Carolina, the 2020 BMW Alpina XB7 was the first Alpina model in the company's history to be finished outside of its workshop in Buchloe, Germany. With a next-gen X7 set to come out within the next year, production of the current model is winding down, and the XB7 is already on its way out. Today BMW unveiled the Alpina XB7 Manufaktur, a special edition just for the United States and Canada that will be limited to 120 units, with production set to commence this September.
More than just a sendoff for the current XB7, the Manufaktur edition marks the end of an era. BMW officially acquired the Alpina brand in 2022, renaming it BMW Alpina in 2025 (60 years after the company was started), and BMW took full control two months ago. All future Alpinas will be developed by BMW, instead of the founding Bovensiepen family. So, in many peoples' eyes, this will be the last "real" Alpina that's an independent creation, not one made by BMW. Though all those people probably hate that it's an SUV, anyway.
Special paint and not much else
You'll be able to get the XB7 Manufaktur in two new satin-finish takes on classic Alpina colors: Frozen Alpina Green and Frozen Alpina Blue. All of the exterior trim is finished in BMW's Shadowline high-gloss black, from the grille and air curtains to the logos and exhaust tips. The 23-inch wheels are also painted glossy black. There's a Manufaktur badge below the XB7 badge on the tailgate, and "Manufaktur" is laser-etched in the B-pillar trim "with characteristic restraint," says BMW. Thankfully Alpina's signature decals are present, too, though also just in black.
All 120 of the XB7 Manufakturs will get Tartufo Merino leather with Alpina Walnut Nature Black wood trim. The headrests have the Alpina script embroidered in blue and green, and there's other Alpina badging found throughout, like the silver pins on the floor mats. A plaque in the center console denotes that the car is 1 of 120, and the paddle shifters are anodized black. Best of all, it comes with a pair of handmade weekender bags that match the interior color scheme.
Like all other XB7s, the Manufaktur has a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 engine with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system making 631 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. It'll hit 60 mph in just 3.9 seconds (and sound awesome doing so), and there's Alpina-specific tuning for the air suspension, electromechanical anti-roll bars and other chassis features. Normal XB7s start at nearly $160,000, but the Manufaktur isn't that much more, coming in at $181,550 including destination — not too bad when you consider that it comes with some features as standard that are options on regular XB7s.