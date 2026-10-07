2027 BMW iX4 Is The Most Dramatic-Looking Crossover Coupe Yet From The Brand That Started The Craze

From below the beltline the iX4 looks the same as the iX3, and it's identical to the boxier SUV in length, wheelbase, and width. The bumper and side skirt designs are the same, though the iX4 does come with the M Sport package as standard. The taillight graphics are slightly different on the iX4, but even its tailgate looks basically the same, at least from the taillights down. There are some new colors, like the Frozen Pure Red you see on the M60 in these photos, with the Individual catalog to follow.

BMW

The iX4's roofline is obviously the main event, and it's more dramatically raked and wedgy than what we've seen from any of BMW's other crossover coupes. I think it gives the iX4 an awesome look both in profile and at an angle, and it suits the angular Neue Klasse styling well. (Again, I need BMW to make the coupe that was spied years ago.) The rear shoulders D-pillar are really well resolved, with the roof flowing better into the flush rear glass. Instead of having a spoiler at the top of the rear window like on the old X4, the iX4 just has a little spoiler at the top of the tiny decklid.

BMW says the iX3 has a drag coefficient of 0.23, a tick better than the iX3, but we don't yet know if it will have a better range than the iX3, as you might expect it to given the sleeker roof. The automaker only has its own range estimates for the U.S., which are a bit lower than the iX3's EPA ratings, but BMW's iX4 estimates do exceed its original estimates for the iX3, which themselves were handily exceed by the EPA. So the coupe probably will have longer range.

BMW

According to BMW's estimates the iX4 50 xDrive will have up to 428 miles of range, against the iX3 50 xDrive's 434-mile EPA range; BMW originally estimated 400 miles from the iX3, so I think the iX4 could get 450 miles from the EPA. Make sense? Even if you get the optional 21- or 22-inch wheels with summer tires instead of the standard M Sport 20s, your iX4 should have a range of at least 390 miles — on 22s with summers, the iX3 gets 392 from the EPA.

Sorry, that was a lot. To cleanse your mind, how about some yellow headlights? Like we saw on the new 3 Series, the M60 version of the iX4 will have optional M Yellow Lights that are inspired by BMW's Le Mans racer. The light signature has three elements that evoke the stripes of the M logo, and there are configurable patterns and welcome animations for the available Iconic Glow grille illumination.