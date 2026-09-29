Gas-Powered 2027 BMW 3 Series Has Neue Klasse Looks, But It's Not Just An i3 With An Engine

The gas 3 Series (the red one below) may look pretty much identical to the electric i3 (the blue one below) at first, but they're actually completely different on the outside. The biggest difference is in the proportions — the gas model has a sizable dash-to-axle ratio that's more like a classic rear-drive car, while the i3 has almost no gap between the front door edge and the wheel well; its hood is longer and flatter, while its trunk is a bit stubbier; the gas model's windshield is more upright, but its greenhouse and rear window are sleeker. Even the side glass is totally different, with the i3 having hidden seals and less trim.

BMW

It's not just about the looks, as the two cars are sized differently, too. The gas 3 Series is 187.2 inches long, 57.3 inches tall, and 72.8 inches wide, 0.2 inch shorter, 1 inch lower and 0.6 inch narrower than the i3. (Compared to the outgoing G20 generation, the new G50 is just over an inch longer, an inch wider, and half an inch taller.) The biggest difference is in the wheelbase, which is 112.6 inches on the gas cars but 114.1 inches on the EV. Both cars have wider track widths than the old one, with the i3's being slightly wider out of the two, and the smallest wheels you can get are 19-inchers.

BMW

Despite all that, the gas 3 Series and the i3 are clearly part of the same model line and Neue Klasse family. Even though it's got an engine to cool, the G50 has the same mask-like nose, with headlights integrated in illuminated grille panels. The wide intake in the front bumper has some additional cooling vents, and the rear bumper has exhaust tips, but otherwise there's not much else to point out. At launch there will be eleven paint colors, with a wide range of BMW Individual options to come next year.

One design feature I do really love are the optional M Yellow Lights that are offered on the M350 model. These yellow running lights are inspired by the M Hybrid V8 race car, and previously only limited-edition M cars like the M3 CS and M5 CS have had them in production. The "grille" panels are available with the BMW Iconic Glow system, which includes welcome animations and configurable light signatures.