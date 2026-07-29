2027 Audi Q9 Is A Longer, Thicker Q7 Taking On The Established Big Boys

The Audi Q7 has always been a bit of a strange size. It's a little too big to compete head-to-head with crossovers like the Mercedes-Benz GLE and BMW X5, but it's definitely too small to compare to true full-size three-row offerings like the GLS and X7. While just about every other automaker has had crossovers running in both mid- and full-size segments, Audi has been content with just the Q7 inbetweener. But with the introduction of Audi's largest vehicle ever, the 2027 Q9, that all changes.

While it may look like a new-generation Q7 that took half a Viagra from the outside, really, the Q9 is something much more, both physically and in what it represents for the automaker. Inside, Audi's material choices, techy gadgets and other luxuries have been taken up a notch. There are also more standard features, a split tailgate out back, trick lighting and, of course, a lot more space than the Q7. In terms of Audi the brand, the Q9 also represents a new pinnacle in the lineup. The A8 is dead, so if you don't count the ultra-limited Nuvolari, the Q9 is the German automaker's new standard-bearer flagship.

To hold that sort of place in the company and compete against the likes of the GLS and X7, and American-made beasts like the Cadillac Escalade, the Q9 has gotta be up to snuff. It brings a lot to the table, including a U.S.-exclusive SQ9 model, but its competition is nothing if not stiff.

Full Disclosure: Audi flew me out to Munich, Germany, put me up in a nice hotel and fed me all so I could check out the new Q7 and Q9.