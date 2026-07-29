BMW Already Built The 50,000th iX3 In Its Fastest New Product Launch Ever, And Demand Is Double That

Despite the fact that the current administration in the U.S. believes that greenhouse gas emissions are not harmful to human health, much of the rest of the world understands science and reality. So while electric vehicles may not be flying off our dealer lots quite as quickly as they did when our government subsidized their purchase, global car companies need to appeal to a wide array of consumers, and EVs are still seeing big growth in a lot of other markets.

In BMW's case, its Neue Klasse cars like the sharp little i3 and the recently revealed iX5 are the Bavarian brand's full-throated effort to produce exceptional, uncompromising electric cars. In the case of the iX3 compact crossover, the first Neue Klasse model to launch, it's already paying off in a big way: BMW is producing iX3s quicker and at higher volumes than it has ever done before.

This week, BMW Group Plant Debrecen built the 50,000th iX3 not even ten months after production started in October 2025. Due to high demand a second shift was added in February of this year, and BMW says it will soon receive its 100,000th iX3 order, so the accelerated production will be important.