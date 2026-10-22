2027 Mercedes-AMG GLS63 Is More Rapid, More Ridiculous, And More Rad Than Ever

The GLS's updated interior mirrors that of the GLE, which means it has also been saddled with the stopgap Mercedes Superscreen that incorporates three individual 12.3-inch screens behind a single piece of glass that spans the entire width of the dashboard. At least the driver's display looked fine behind the AMG steering wheel that now features a real volume roller and a real cruise-control toggle, though the rest of the controls frustratingly remain touch-sensitive. The wheel itself felt great in my hands, but those touch controls just suck.

The 12.3-inch infotainment screen suffered from the same issues I found in the GLE, primarily its too-squat shape. Considering how much glass there is in the dashboard, the center screen is simply too small and squat to be easily usable while driving. It's surrounded by big, ugly, cheap-looking blacked-out bezels that make you question the logic behind plopping such an expansive slab of glass on your dash. The size of the screen wasn't helped by the fact that the new MB.OS operating system takes some getting used to.

Mercedes-Benz

The third display is a dedicated passenger touchscreen that in AMG models lets the passenger see some active powertrain telematics like how much horsepower is being used at a given moment, which is the coolest thing to have on that screen. Everything else it does would be done better on a personal device, whether that's a phone or tablet, and I've said it before and I'll keep saying it until Mercedes fixes it — the passenger screen infuriatingly does not have the functionality to let the passenger access their seat massage settings or expanded seat adjustments. The passenger has to reach across the interior and disrupt whatever's on the center screen in order to make these adjustments, which is a massive functionality blunder.

On the plus side, since this platform dates back to 2020 it retains a row of fabulously functional physical climate controls and a console-mounted touchpad that makes navigating the seemingly endless array of infotainment menus nominally easier than trying to use the too-small touchscreen. This strange amalgamation of Mercedes eras shows the SUV's age, as does the fact that, like the smaller GLE, there are no convenient storage spots in the front seats aside from the center-split armrest, despite the gargantuan GLS being the largest and arguably most family-oriented vehicle Mercedes makes. (At least, until the VLE comes out.)