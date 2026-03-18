2027 BMW i3 EV Returns The 3 Series To Its Design Roots And Boasts 440 Miles Of Range

As with the iX3, BMW will first be launching the i3 in all-wheel-drive i3 50 xDrive form, with an electric motor at each axle producing a total of 463 horsepower and 476 pound-feet of torque. That's only 10 hp off from a base G80 M3, though 120 hp and 110 lb-ft less than an i4 M60. You can expect lower-powered rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive i3s and at least one more-powerful M Sport model to come soon down the line, followed by an electric M3 with a quad-motor setup. The rear motor is an electrically excited synchronous unit that flexibly regulates a magnetic field for better performance and efficiency, while the front motor is asynchronous. This new motor setup reduces overall energy losses by 40%, manufacturing costs by 20% and weight by 10%.

BMW hasn't said how big the i3's battery is, but it should match or get close to the 112-kWh pack in the iX3. Along with that amazing 440-mile range — which will probably be exceeded by future trims — the Neue Klasse architecture provides 400-kW DC fast-charging capability, with speeds 30% faster than BMW's current EVs. The in-house-designed batteries have cylindrical cells for 20% better energy density, and a cell-to-pack design that "[integrates cells]directly into the high-voltage battery without modular construction or structural elements, [enabling] high energy densities at pack level and saves weight and costs." The pack is also a structural component, closing up the chassis' open floor and using the housing of the batteries as the car's underbody, saving more weight and improving aerodynamics. It has vehicle-to-load, vehicle-to-home and vehicle-to-grid capabilities, too. Oh, and in the U.S. the i3 will have an NACS plug.

BMW

The Neue Klasse platform uses a four-zone electrical architecture with four "superbrains," each separately controlling driver-assist systems, infotainment, powertrain and vehicle dynamics. The final one is the Heart of Joy, which controls the brakes, drivetrain, steering and recuperation, operates 10 times faster than previous systems. It all sounds great for fans of driving, as BMW says it reduces the number of control interventions and makes cornering behavior more consistent and predictable, and the steering only needs "a light touch for maximum accuracy." The zonal architecture also allows for basically every aspect of the i3 to receive over-the-air updates.

A two-joint spring strut front axle is paired with a new five-link rear axle, and the i3 is fitted with stroke-dependent shock absordbers and anti-roll bars with highly preloaded bearings. You'll be able to option an Adaptive M suspension system. BMW also says its Soft-Stop system gives you the smoothest, quietest stopping process in the brand's history, and regenerative braking is strong enough that you'll only need the friction brakes in emergencies or when doing "very sporty driving."