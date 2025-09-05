2026 BMW iX3 Zaps Us Into The Neue Klasse Era With Extremely Cool Styling, 400 Miles Of Range And The Wildest iDrive Yet

I'm sure that most of your favorite BMWs are things like the E30 and E46 3 Series, the E39 5 Series or the first-gen M roadster. You probably love classics like the 2002 and E9. Maybe you like some of Bangle's more subtle designs, like the E92 M3, and you might even enjoy a newer X5 or 2 Series. Many fans prefer BMW's more restrained periods like the 1980s and '90s when the company took fewer risks in terms of design, powertrains and adoption of new technology.

That's not the BMW I'm into. Don't get me wrong, I love a lot of the classics, just always the most avantgarde ones. I'm an avid Bangle-era fan, especially the weirdest stuff (I will always ride for the E65), and the only new BMWs from the past decade and a half that I've really loved have been the groundbreaking i3 and i8 — at least, not until the iX and current 7 Series came out. Their controversial exterior and undeniably excellent interior designs were a breath of fresh air to me, and they drive incredibly well, too. BMW has finally been leaning back into the futuristic and strange, and now it's zapping further ahead with the 2026 iX3, the first model on the long-awaited Neue Klasse platform that will underpin (or at the very least influence) every future BMW.