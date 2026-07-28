BMW Is Making An Electric i4 Convertible And I'm Vibratory With Excitement

There are few greater pleasures in this world than open-top motoring. There's just something truly wonderful about feeling the wind in what's left of your hair as you drive down the road, which is why I'm absolutely thrilled that BMW is going ahead with an electric convertible version of its next-generation 4 Series. As a well-documented BMW convertible fan, this is just about as good as it gets.

Newly snapped spy shots show a camouflaged Neue Klasse i4 droptop testing on some twisty roads, and damn, this thing is desperately needed in BMW's lineup. The German automaker recently discontinued the Z4 and 8 Series convertibles, and the current G23 4 Series has been out for six years now. The new i4 will be the first real "cheap" entrant into the electric convertible marketplace. Right now, there's just the Maserati GranCabrio Folgore, which costs over $150,000, and (if you count it) the GMC Hummer EV that starts at nearly $100,000. This will assuredly be cheaper than both of those offerings.

This news comes just a few months after we reported that BMW said it was both "easy" and "important" to build niche body styles using its Neue Klasse architecture. It'll be used as the basis for the 4 Series convertible, and of course, a two-door coupe to match. There will hopefully be a new four-door Gran Coupe as well, since fastbacks like that are still so in vogue right now. Hell, there have even been spy shots of a crossover-coupe iX4 floating around, and BMW is also testing the electric i3 wagon. You might not like some of these looks, but variety is the spice of life after all.