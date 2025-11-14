BMW Is Killing The X4, But Don't Worry, It's Making A New Electric iX4 Coupe SUV
We heard that BMW would be discontinuing the X4 after the current generation last year, with the automaker's reasoning being that it's too much of an in-betweener when placed up against the now larger and coupe-ier X2 and the even larger and fancier X6. Production of the X4 should be wrapping up at BMW's Spartanburg, South Carolina later this month. But crossover coupe lovers, don't despair. As was originally speculated when the X4's demise was first reported, while there may not be a third-generation internal-combustion X4, BMW will soon be coming out with an electric iX4.
We know this because a camouflaged prototype was recently spied, and it's extremely obvious that it's a coupe version of the iX3 (pictured above), the first production Neue Klasse model that debuted earlier this fall in Munich. The spy shots show a vehicle that looks very close to done — it's even got the final head- and taillights — so we expect the iX4 will debut at some point in 2026, maybe going on sale by the end of the year.
We love coupes, don't we folks?
Everything ahead of the A-pillar looks identical to the iX3, and the front doors and side windows may be as well, but the iX4 has a steeply raked greenhouse that is sharper and better resolved than any of BMW's prior crossover coupe efforts. It's a much more fastback look than the current X4, especially, and there's a cute little lip spoiler at the base of the rear window. I feel confident guessing that the iX4 will come with the M Sport body kit as standard, and there may be a few other design tweaks compared to the iX3.
On the inside and under the skin everything should be the same as the iX3, as well. Given that the normal iX3 will have a range of up to 400 miles on the EPA cycle, the iX4's more streamlined body work could push that number towards 450 miles. We've also recently seen the first spy shots of the iX3 M, which is rumored to have over 800 horsepower, and surely there will be an M version of the iX4 to complement it. Hopefully it comes in some wild colors like the current X4 M.