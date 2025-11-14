BMW Is Killing The X4, But Don't Worry, It's Making A New Electric iX4 Coupe SUV

We heard that BMW would be discontinuing the X4 after the current generation last year, with the automaker's reasoning being that it's too much of an in-betweener when placed up against the now larger and coupe-ier X2 and the even larger and fancier X6. Production of the X4 should be wrapping up at BMW's Spartanburg, South Carolina later this month. But crossover coupe lovers, don't despair. As was originally speculated when the X4's demise was first reported, while there may not be a third-generation internal-combustion X4, BMW will soon be coming out with an electric iX4.

We know this because a camouflaged prototype was recently spied, and it's extremely obvious that it's a coupe version of the iX3 (pictured above), the first production Neue Klasse model that debuted earlier this fall in Munich. The spy shots show a vehicle that looks very close to done — it's even got the final head- and taillights — so we expect the iX4 will debut at some point in 2026, maybe going on sale by the end of the year.