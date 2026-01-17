BMW Says It's Easy And Important To Make Niche Body Style Derivatives, Like The Upcoming Neue Klasse 4 Series Coupe

Naturally the electric version of the 4 Series, which will keep the existing i4 name, will be twinned with the next-gen 3 Series EV, which will adopt the i3 name. While it seems like a sure bet that the 4 Series' styling will adhere closely to the 3 Series (above), like the prior generations, I also wouldn't be surprised if BMW changed things up a bit more in terms of the coupe's shape. The upcoming iX4's roofline is a lot more sharply raked than the current X4, and a couple years ago a very radical BMW coupe prototype was spied just once (pictured below), not to be seen again, with a design that could give us an idea of what the 4 Series might be like. Imagine a profile that rakish, but with the 4 Series' more rear-wheel-drive proportions.

While the i4's 800-volt architecture will offer rear- or dual-motor configurations, very fast charging and super long ranges, you'll also be able to get the 4 Series with internal combustion engines. BMW will be coming out with an updated version of its existing CLAR platform that will be able to handle the more advanced technologies and infotainment system of the Neue Klasse cars, and with powertrains that should be more heavily hybridized than the current ones. Other than a slightly taller hood, a few more intakes up front and the presence of exhaust tips, the two different models should look basically identical despite their different platforms.

Oh yeah, and there will definitely be a next-gen M4, both with an internal combustion inline-6 engine and with a quad-motor EV setup. Post said BMW is at a "bigger advantage in comparison to a few others" because it's already been engineering its new gas engines to be compliant with the upcoming Euro 7 regulations. (He said even Rolls-Royce's V12 will be sticking around.)