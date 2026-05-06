2027 BMW iX3 Will Launch In U.S. With 434-Mile Range For $62,850
When BMW revealed the fully electric iX3 back in September, it said the Neue Klasse crossover would have an estimated range of up to 400 miles on the EPA cycle, exceeding the iX by 60 miles and making it one of the longest-range EVs you can buy. Now BMW has released full pricing, details and range specs for the U.S.-spec iX3, and it's even better than we thought.
The SUV will first launch in dual-motor iX3 50 xDrive guise, which has 463 horsepower and 476 pound-feet of torque. Not bad at all, especially considering that with a starting price of $62,850 including destination, the iX3 is five grand cheaper than an X3 M50. Making it an even better deal is the iX3's official range rating: BMW says it will do 434 miles if you go for the 20-inch wheels with summer tires, but even the least-efficient setup will still do 383 miles on a charge. That makes the iX3 one of the longest-range EVs you can buy, being beat only by certain versions of the Lucid Air and Gravity, and GM's ginormous trucks.
Bigger wheels don't bring too big of a penalty
Standard fitment on the iX3 are 20-inch wheels with all-season tires, which will get you a 383-mile range, but the summer tires are a no-cost option, and there's a couple different designs to choose from. Upgrade to 21-inch wheels and the iX3 boasts a range of either 398 miles or 399 miles, depending on if you get summers or all-seasons, respectively. There are also two 22-inch wheel options that are only available with summer tires, which BMW says have a 392-mile range. This bodes really well for the iX3's sedan sibling, the i3, as BMW has already said it'll have an estimated 440-mile range.
The iX3's 800-volt architecture allows it to DC fast-charge at up to 400 kW, which can take it from 10% to 80% in 21 minutes, and 185 miles of range can be gained back in just 10 minutes of charging. In the U.S., a Tesla-style NACS port is standard. For $950 you can get a BMW Wallbox Plus home charger that can handle 15 kW of power, and BMW also offers multiple adapters for vehicle-to-home, vehicle-to-load and vehicle-to-vehicle functions.
Every iX3 already comes pretty well-equipped with features like the new Panoramic Vision display and that awesome rhombus-shaped touchscreen, ambient interior lighting, a wireless charger, digital key functionality, and BMW's Driving Assistant Plus active-safety suite along with active blind-spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control with steering assist, automated emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, and parking sensors. The $750 Parking Assistance package adds a surround-view camera system and automated parking features, while the $2,500 Driving Assistance Professional package brings BMW's Level 2 hands-free driving Highway & Commuting Assist system that works at up to 85 mph.
There are some real colors
A $1,500 Comfort package adds a heated steering wheel, more-adjustable seats with massage, and a panoramic glass sunroof with UV and infrared protection. (That sunroof can be taken out of the package for a $750 credit, or separately added outside of the package for $950.) For $1,900, the Technology package gets you a 3D head-up display, a Harman Kardon premium sound system and the Iconic Glow lighting that illuminates the grille, complete with welcome and goodbye animations. The sound system is offered separately for $650, and the Iconic Glow for $850.
Other standalone options include $650 M Sport brakes with blue calipers, heated rear seats for $500, three-zone climate control for $200. BMW of course offers a $2,500 M Sport package that has its own interior and exterior styling cues, while the $4,000 M Sport Professional package has that look but with blacked-out trim. Best of all, the iX3 comes in some real colors. On the outside there's Vegas Red Metallic, Ocean Wave Blue Metallic and Eucalyptus Green Metallic, plus the option of a satin-finish silver that does look cool. Inside, you can get the veganza upholstery in Castanea red, Digital White or, my favorite, Agave Green (shown above). If you want real leather, it only comes in black.
BMW says the iX3 will start reaching dealers on September 25, but customers can currently build their spec on the now-live configurator, put down a $1,000 deposit on the website, and reserve the car through their preferred dealership.