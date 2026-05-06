2027 BMW iX3 Will Launch In U.S. With 434-Mile Range For $62,850

Standard fitment on the iX3 are 20-inch wheels with all-season tires, which will get you a 383-mile range, but the summer tires are a no-cost option, and there's a couple different designs to choose from. Upgrade to 21-inch wheels and the iX3 boasts a range of either 398 miles or 399 miles, depending on if you get summers or all-seasons, respectively. There are also two 22-inch wheel options that are only available with summer tires, which BMW says have a 392-mile range. This bodes really well for the iX3's sedan sibling, the i3, as BMW has already said it'll have an estimated 440-mile range.

The iX3's 800-volt architecture allows it to DC fast-charge at up to 400 kW, which can take it from 10% to 80% in 21 minutes, and 185 miles of range can be gained back in just 10 minutes of charging. In the U.S., a Tesla-style NACS port is standard. For $950 you can get a BMW Wallbox Plus home charger that can handle 15 kW of power, and BMW also offers multiple adapters for vehicle-to-home, vehicle-to-load and vehicle-to-vehicle functions.

Every iX3 already comes pretty well-equipped with features like the new Panoramic Vision display and that awesome rhombus-shaped touchscreen, ambient interior lighting, a wireless charger, digital key functionality, and BMW's Driving Assistant Plus active-safety suite along with active blind-spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control with steering assist, automated emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, and parking sensors. The $750 Parking Assistance package adds a surround-view camera system and automated parking features, while the $2,500 Driving Assistance Professional package brings BMW's Level 2 hands-free driving Highway & Commuting Assist system that works at up to 85 mph.