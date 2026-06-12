BMW M Concept Neue Klasse Is A Close Preview Of The 1,000-HP Electric M3

BMW says that function is paramount over form when it comes to the M Concept Neue Klasse, and every detail of the car's design is meant to serve performance. Like all of the latest M cars, it has incredibly aggressive proportions, especially for a sedan, with a high shoulder line and wide wheel arches that are nearly reminiscent of a modern take on the Alfa Romeo SZ if it were good-looking — especially in the Monza Red paint BMW came up with for the concept.

One of the funkiest parts of the M Concept Neue Klasse is undoubtedly its air outlet, which fits neatly into the "V" on the hood. Leaked photos show that element is something pulled directly from the production car, too. Below that, you've got the ever-aggressive shark nose, kidney grilles and BMW's new lighting signature with yellow LEDs. BMW says they're going to become a "signature feature" of future BMW M cars as a reference to GT racing, also paying homage to the BMW M Hybrid V8 Le Mans racer.

BMW

The M Concept Neue Klasse also gets something I've never seen before — what BMW is calling a "trimaran-style bumper" that's meant to look like a high-speed multihull sailboat. I like boats, so this speaks to me in a very deep way. That bumper is bookended by two "Track Lights" on either side of the car that are sort of like fog lights, but not quite. Again, it might not be to everyone's taste, but it'll probably be a reprieve for folks who complained that M cars were getting too busy in the styling department.

BMW

Those track lights are mirrored in the back of the M Concept Neue Klasse, as is the trimaran bumper. Both are situated about a large diffuser and help frame the looooong taillights and split ducktail spoiler on the truck lid. The spoiler, BMW says, is meant to improve aero, increase downforce for the rear axle, and just be something cool to look at. It's hard to argue with the results.