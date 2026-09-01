2027 Bentley Supersports Is An Unexpected Delight On Track

Out of all the locales you might expect Bentley to host a new-car launch, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca is probably the last place you'd guess, even given Bentley's modern history of higher-performance models. And yet here I am, standing in the Laguna Seca pit lane with a helmet on, about to get behind the wheel of a 2027 Bentley Supersports for a few hot laps.

The new Supersports is the latest in Bentley's line of super-sporty Continental GTs, and it's far more extreme than the GT3-R and last-gen Supersports of the late teens. This is the first rear-wheel-drive Continental of the Volkswagen era, and not only is it much lighter than any previous Conti GT, it's the company's lightest car in 85 years. And as you can see from its carbon-fiber bodykit, Bentley made sure it looked overtly sporty, too.

Sadly I don't actually get to drift it — apologies for baiting you with that rad lead photo — but Bentley did let me do half a dozen laps around the track at a rapid pace. You might think that a track-focused Bentley is a ridiculous contradiction, but the new Supersports is the real deal. It's got the actual performance to back up its looks and positioning, and it's downright fun. This is a totally new sort of Bentley, but it's a Bentley through and through.

Full disclosure: Bentley flew me up to Monterey a few days after Car Week and put me up in a hotel for the night so I could ride in the Torcal and drive the Supersports for a few laps around Laguna Seca.