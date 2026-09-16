2027 Porsche Cayenne Electric Gets 92 New Paint To Sample Colors And Automatic Doors
The 2026 Porsche Cayenne Electric has only been on sale for a few months, but Porsche is already introducing the 2027 model year of its big EV. Nothing is changing with the model lineup, powertrains or chassis. There's the base model, the mid-range S trim, and the bonkers 1,139-horsepower Turbo, all of which can be had as a regular SUV or as a Coupe. Base prices remain exactly the same too, ranging from $111,350 for a base Cayenne Electric to $170,350 for a Turbo Electric Coupe.
But don't think there isn't anything major to talk about. In fact, the 2027 model year's main update is something way more important (to me) than anything else could be: Porsche's Paint to Sample program is now available on Cayenne Electric, expanding the number of available colors from 13 to 105. And that's before you factor in all the other cosmetic options like colored wheels, graphics and stripes, a few different bodykits, and other trim items including Glacier Blue headlight and taillight accents. If you people order these things in boring-ass specs I'm gonna be so annoyed.
You now can (and should) get massaging seats
Paint to Sample has been offered on Cayennes before, but always in much more limited numbers compared to cars like the 911 and 718. But Porsche's Exclusive Manufaktur customization division has hugely grown in both popularity and what it's able to create, and the Cayenne Electric's production line is better able to handle it. Out of the three examples in Porsche's press shots, I particularly like the Coupe in Peridot, a searing metallic green first introduced on the second-generation Cayenne GTS.
When Porsche revealed the Cayenne S Electric it introduced a new Interior Style Package featuring a special Delgada Green color scheme, and now there's an Extended version of the package with even more surfaces in leather with contrasting stitching. I'd probably skip that in favor of a different interior color scheme, but I'd definitely spec the newly optional massaging seats, with each front seat having 16 air cushions controlled by five different massage programs, plus levels of adjustability for the vibration and intensity. The seats also have six sound actuators for a 4D sound system, and both things are used together in the three new Wellness Mood Modes that "create a more relaxing in-vehicle experience."
Opening and closing your own doors is so annoying
Another new feature for 2027 are electrically operated doors that automatically open and close, something that I really love but that feels decidedly un-Porsche, at least until you remember how luxe-forward the Cayenne and Panamera have gotten. A pull of the exterior door handle activates the auto opening, while from the inside of the SUV the doors can be controlled using buttons, the door handles, and the infotainment system. The doors can also be opened and closed via the phone app, and if the driver presses the brake pedal or buckles their seatbelt, the driver's door will close.
Sensors detect obstacles and will stop the automatic movement if the door gets close to hitting a curb or a pole, and Porsche says the system "is designed to work seamlessly in a variety of conditions, including on inclines." And if you don't like all that, you can just open the doors manually too — or not spec the option at all. Porsche says the 2027 model year Cayenne Electric is available to order now, and deliveries will start in the first quarter of 2027.