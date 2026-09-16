2027 Porsche Cayenne Electric Gets 92 New Paint To Sample Colors And Automatic Doors

The 2026 Porsche Cayenne Electric has only been on sale for a few months, but Porsche is already introducing the 2027 model year of its big EV. Nothing is changing with the model lineup, powertrains or chassis. There's the base model, the mid-range S trim, and the bonkers 1,139-horsepower Turbo, all of which can be had as a regular SUV or as a Coupe. Base prices remain exactly the same too, ranging from $111,350 for a base Cayenne Electric to $170,350 for a Turbo Electric Coupe.

But don't think there isn't anything major to talk about. In fact, the 2027 model year's main update is something way more important (to me) than anything else could be: Porsche's Paint to Sample program is now available on Cayenne Electric, expanding the number of available colors from 13 to 105. And that's before you factor in all the other cosmetic options like colored wheels, graphics and stripes, a few different bodykits, and other trim items including Glacier Blue headlight and taillight accents. If you people order these things in boring-ass specs I'm gonna be so annoyed.