Mercedes-Benz Potentially Shut Out Of U.S. Market By Poorly-Written Congressional Bill

Mercedes-Benz better hope some things change awfully quickly, or it could be staring down a real issue thanks to a new, poorly worded bill from Washington. The bill in question could end up banning automakers that are partially owned by "foreign adversaries" — including China, Russia and North Korea — from building or selling cars in the U.S. The provision is part of a broader auto-industry legislative package that's currently advancing through the House of Representatives, and it would prohibit the sale or production of vehicles in the U.S. by automakers that are at least 15% owned by countries the U.S. — and President Donald Trump — aren't fans of.

Of course, the bill, called the Motor Vehicle Modernization Act of 2026, is still a long way from being set in stone; it'll likely see several changes, and it will have to go through the Senate, but, in its current state, the measure could shut Mercedes-Benz out of the U.S. altogether, according to Bloomberg. That would be a disaster for the company and the thousands of Americans it employs across the country. A spokesperson for Mercedes says it has and will continue to work with lawmakers in good faith to ensure that any legislation allows the company to serve its U.S. customers, dealers, employees and suppliers.

It might be optimistic thinking, but I don't see a world in which Mercedes suddenly stops building and selling cars in the U.S. — I expect something will change or an exemption will be made. As the bill currently stands, though, MB would definitely get kicked to the curb. The company's largest individual shareholder is the state-owned Chinese automaker BAIC with a 9.98% share. Another 9.69% is owned by Li Shu Fu, the billionaire founder and chairman of Chinese automaker Geely. Together, these ownership stakes potentially push MB past the 15% foreign-adversary ownership mark.