Trump's 50% Auto Tariffs On Canada Are Going To Ravage Jobs And Profits On Both Sides Of The Border

President Trump may have designs that his newly escalated trade war between the U.S. and Canada will actually help our country and the automotive industry, but the numbers are telling a different story. His latest scheme threatens to further undercut the competitiveness of a deeply integrated North American auto industry. In the process, that could put jobs and automaker profits at risk in both countries.

When Trump threatened to increase U.S. tariffs on Canadian auto exports to 50% starting on January 1, Canada vowed to fight back to protect its local assembly plants and parts suppliers. This whole disaster (or at least the most recent phase of it) started late last week, after Washington and Ottawa seemed ready to ink a trade deal that would end a year-and-a-half-long trade war. However everything fell apart in the final hours when the topic of medium- and heavy-duty truck and auto parts came up.

The last 18 months of this tit-for-tat trade war have already left their mark on the automakers and buyers alike, and this new escalation would most likely be even more devastating for both. From Automotive News:

The North American auto sector pushed back against U.S. parts tariffs in 2025 and is certain to do so again, said Flavio Volpe, CEO of the Automotive Parts Manufacturers' Association. "A threatened U.S. tariff on Canadian auto parts will be paid by U.S. auto assembly," he wrote on social media. "Without those specific parts, auto assembly throughout the U.S. would halt." Auto union Unifor, which represents hourly workers at Detroit Three plants in Canada, said Trump's "latest intimidation tactic" fails to recognize that automotive instability will hurt workers on both sides of the border. Unifor President Lana Payne said Canada had no choice but to walk away from the "bad" deal offered by the Trump administration [...] As with Payne, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Carney did the right thing in walking away from a bad deal that would have hurt autoworkers in Ontario, as well as those south of the border. [...] "Now the choice is: do we keep buying American vehicles?"

Automakers, especially the Big Three, are pushing for a resolution between the two North American countries, especially as the status of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement on trade remains precarious at best and dead at worst.

The Pacific Manufacturing Association of Canada (PMAC), which represents Honda and Toyota, pressed for efforts to get back underway to return free trade to North American automotive. Group CEO Brendan Sweeney told Automotive News Canada that the prospect of added tariffs Jan. 1 is "a long way away" and PMAC is focused on making progress on tariffs this fall. Automaker groups in the United States conveyed the same message. "We urge U.S. and Canadian negotiators to reach a deal that enhances North American auto competitiveness and brings about a successful USMCA review," said Matt Blunt, president of the American Automotive Policy Council, which represents the Detroit Three. The two government should continue work on finalizing an interim deal, said Jennifer Safavian, CEO of Autos Drive America, which represents overseas automakers. "The escalating tensions between the U.S. and Canada will continue to harm both countries' auto industries and we are disappointed that the two nations were not able to reach an agreement."

It's hard to know exactly where a 50% tariff would take the industry. But over the first year the current tariffs were in place, Canadian vehicle output slumped 15%, and when Ford, GM, Honda, Toyota and Stellantis all have plants in Ontario, that's a lot of cars and a lot of jobs.