Most people don't drive diesels, and as a result, you might not realize how expensive diesel fuel has gotten. Gas is still expensive, too, but diesel has officially entered "causing some real problems" territory after prices jumped enough overnight to increase the national average by almost 10 cents. Wednesday, we were looking at a still-expensive $5.6879 for a gallon of diesel nationally. Today, it sits at $5.7862. That alone isn't great, but it could soon lead to more serious problems than your least favorite neighbor not being able to fill his lifted Ram 2500.

Don't get me wrong, as someone who lives in the land of lifted bro trucks, I'm not above a little schadenfreude. They voted for this, and I hope they're miserable right now. The problem is, the U.S. uses diesel for more than fueling Child Crusher 9000s. This country basically runs on diesel. And whether the average price of diesel crosses $5.8159 and sets a new all-time record or not, we've reached a point where fuel costs are going to be a real issue going forward.

A year ago, the average cost of a gallon of diesel was $3.7047. But six months into Republicans' stupid war, airstrikes hit several refineries in the Middle East. At the same time, Ukraine's been striking back at the invading Russia, taking out some of its refineries in the process and effectively ending Russia's ability to export diesel. As NBC News put it:

Russia is the world's second largest exporter of diesel fuel after the U.S., Brew noted. With key Russian oil refineries forced offline, the result has been a massive reduction in Eastern European diesel exports, he said. Meanwhile, U.S. diesel stockpiles in late August had fallen to seasonal levels not seen since the 1980s, according to the federal Energy Information Administration. As global demand for diesel remains steady, the current supply shock means that refiners in the U.S. and Canada can charge a premium for their diesel products.

"There are more alarms going off for diesel than for other crude oil products," energy analyst Gregory Brew told NBC News.