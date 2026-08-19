Auto Industry Remains The Last Sticking Point In US-Canada Trade Negotiations

Oh, Canada, our former favorite friend. Hopefully we can be close again someday soon, but until then, we've got to hammer out another trade deal after the current president, who negotiated the last trade deal last time he was president, decided it wasn't a good deal after all. President Trump threatened Canada with a whole host of new tariffs after kicking off a fit over the opening of the Gordie Howe bridge. You know, the brand new expanse that will benefit both of our countries, and that was paid for entirely by Canada? Apparently a free bridge wasn't a good enough deal.

Anyway, we raised tariffs on Canadian goods by 50% because Canada had the temerity to spend years building much-needed and significant infrastructure between our two nations. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Trump have been hammering out the details, but one sore spot remains: the auto industry. From Automotive News:

Trump put a 25 percent tariff on foreign cars and trucks last year but offered Canada and Mexico a partial break based on U.S. parts in the supply chain. A vehicle assembled in Ontario with half U.S. content would have an effective tariff rate of 12.5 percent, for example. Canada has pushed to reduce the headline tariff rate on autos to 10 percent or expand the exemption, according to people with knowledge of the discussions who spoke on condition of anonymity. But the Trump administration has held firm to a minimum 15 percent rate, the people said. U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer has demanded Canada drop all of its trade retaliation measures — including the counter-tariffs it placed on U.S. vehicles last year and provincial bans on the retail sale of American-made alcoholic drinks.

The new tariffs were supposed to begin overnight, but Trump extended the deadline by three days, according to CNBC. Trump proclaimed on TruthSocial that the U.S. and Canada have reached a deal, which has yet to be finalized. Whether or not that is true is anyone's guess, but as recently as Monday Carney told reporters his country is preparing for "all eventualities" should the talks fall through. Ontario Premier Doug Ford seems to be a sore spot, as all of Canada's car factories are in the province. Ford has refused to reverse the ban on U.S. alcohol until the U.S. moves on tariffs. Which is a shame because after all of this, I bet both sides could use a drink.