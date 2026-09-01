The Trump Administration is removing such regulations in a mealy mouthed attempt to look like they are addressing the affordability crisis. Trump is polling badly going into the U.S. midterms, partially due to citizens feeling the pinch of their overstretched pocketbooks. It's no secret that cars are incredibly, historically expensive right now along with everything else. Pointless trade wars (and endless real ones) aren't making things any cheaper. The average cost of a new car in America is around $50,000, and Trump and friends believe this price spike is due to regulations on things like safety regulations and fuel efficiency and not, say, the crazy amount of high-end technology we now cram into every car or the regulatory loophole that incentivized automakers to build giant, expensive vehicles for the last 25 years.

Nope. It's Regulation. The stuff that keeps you and I safe and the planet slightly more habitable for slightly longer. A lot of the regulations Trump is cutting are tied to fuel economy. In the same speech, Duffy told the crowd that Trump was doing away with Biden-era regulations that would have raised average fleet mpg to 50 by 2031. Nothing is for certain yet, but it's believed the Trump administration will set "targets" of 34.5 mpg by 2031. As of 2024, the most recent year we have data available from the Federal Highway Administration, the current fleet average sat at 27.2 mpg.

That leaves automakers with a lot more breathing room for future products, but it's not guaranteed to actually lower vehicle costs or save drivers money on gas — in fact, it might do the opposite. And, of course, this does nothing really for Americans right here and now, and that's how quickly we need help. Luckily gas is so cheap right now, and not at historically high levels at all, and the war that caused that spike is so completely winnable. We've won it several times in fact, so no one need worry about running up a huge energy bill.