Automakers Want To Charge You More With AI

Happy Thursday! It's August 21, 2026, and this is The Morning Shift — your daily roundup of the top automotive headlines from around the world, in one place. This is where you'll find the most important stories that are shaping the way Americans drive and get around.

In this morning's edition, we're looking at automakers trying to profit off AI, and Geely offering a vehicle-building engineering kit to other automakers. We'll also look at LG making fewer EV batteries, and a Chinese automaker hoping to sell police robots to the Middle East.

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