Trump Tariffs On Canada Will Hit Toyota And Honda Hardest

Not content with trade wars against our more distant allies, the Trump administration has now spun up a trade war against our closest neighbors. Unfortunately for that war, years of cooperation between the U.S. and Canada have meant that companies have long set up cross-border shops — and now, those companies will have to reckon with wild pricing swings. From Automotive News:

U.S. President Donald Trump is targeting Ottawa with a proposed 50 percent tariff on Canadian car imports — but Japan's Toyota and Honda may end up footing the bill.

The two Japanese automakers account for more than three-quarters of all cars made in Canada. They could be forced to shutter some production lines if the tariffs go into effect on January 1 as proposed, analysts said.

While a deal could still be reached, the timing of the U.S. tariffs couldn't be worse, as Japanese automakers are being stung by competition from low-cost Chinese EVs in markets such as Southeast Asia, Europe and Latin America.

The United States remains Toyota and Honda's biggest market and, crucially, one where Chinese rivals such as BYD are not allowed in.

Canadian-built cars accounted for almost a quarter of Honda's U.S. sales and 17 percent of Toyota's last year, the most among major automakers, according to Barclays analysts. As a result, the two face the biggest potential hit from Trump's plan to double the levies from the current 25 percent.

"If you really wanted to destroy the Canadian auto industry, you could with these tariffs," said Julie Boote, autos analyst at Pelham Smithers Associates in London.

Both companies would likely have to close some of their Canadian assembly lines, she said.