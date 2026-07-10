Volkswagen May Kill Half Its Lineup And Slash 100,000 Jobs Just To Stay Afloat

If you think you're having a hard time right now, I promise it isn't nearly as rough as what Volkswagen is going through. The company may be forced to cut its model lineup in half, slash production capacity and lay off about 100,000 workers if it wants to stay afloat as it attempts to wade through the muck of a historic crisis. The German automaker is under serious pressure to restructure the business model that has underpinned its success for decades, because rising costs, excess capacity in Germany, rising competition out of China, new regulations and U.S. tariffs have ravaged its business. Profit margins have been sliced in half between 2021 and 2025. Wowza

Following a supervisory board meeting earlier this week, the company said its lineup would be gradually cut by up to 50% as it concentrates on the most important market segments. This would make some real sense. VW sells a lot of overlapping products — especially in Europe. Production capacity would also be reduced by 10% from 10 million vehicles per year to 9 million. From Reuters:

Sources have said [CEO Olvier] Blume is considering closing four German plants — Hanover, Emden, Zwickau and Audi's Neckarsulm site — and cutting up to 100,000 jobs, ⁠roughly double the number currently planned, in what would be Volkswagen's biggest restructuring yet. Volkswagen did not provide specifics on what sources have said about potential job cuts and factory closures, which drew massive ​worker protests across company sites on Thursday. [...] At the board meeting at Volkswagen's headquarters in Wolfsburg on Thursday, Blume faced the committee's powerful labour representatives, who oppose deeper cuts across the group, which includes the Audi and Porsche brands. He is also under pressure from the Porsche and Piech owner families, whose core investments ​have lost tens of billions of euros in market value in recent years. Volkswagen shares have lost more than half their value in the last three years. In Wolfsburg, workers blew whistles, waved ​red union flags and marched behind a banner reading "gemeinsam stark" — "strong together" — as a klaxon sounded in the background. The IG Metall union said around 400 people were demonstrating in Wolfsburg, with union representative Thorsten Groeger warning ‌the company risked ⁠a "major conflict" with workers. [...] Under Blume's last restructuring deal, unions secured a commitment from management ​to avoid German plant closures, prompting Volkswagen to seek alternative uses for underutilised sites. Those efforts include a long-running search for a defence-sector partner ​for the Osnabrueck factory and ⁠the possibility of producing models designed for the Chinese market in Germany.

Even after VW's lineup is cut, the slashing won't be finished. Apparently, the number of available options for surviving models will be reduced by up to 75%, according to Motor1. It would seem that the days of Volkswagen Group's customization practices (especially at a company like Porsche) might be behind it.

The company has already started slashing. The Touareg and Touran are already dead. The T-Roc Convertible isn't long for this world, either — slated to join them in 2027. Audi has also sunsetted the A1 and Q2, as well as the TT, R8 and Q8 E-Tron. Things are getting, uh, spooky at Volkswagen.