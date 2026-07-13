Jetta, Taycan And Gas-Powered 718 Replacement Are Among 10 Cars That Could All Be Killed To Save Volkswagen

Volkswagen is in the midst of a crisis, and it needs to find some very major ways to save some very major money in the near future. Last week, we told you that Europe's largest automaker could kill half of its lineup and slash some 100,000 jobs by 2030 just to keep the lights on. Now, we're getting a better idea of what models may be on the chopping block. While many of the cars listed may not seem terribly related on the face of things, there's one characteristic that unites them all: a lack of profitability.

German newspaper Bild reportedly got an early look at a "concrete list of discontinued models" that are on borrowed time, and they span the Volkswagen Group empire. Economy cars, luxury cars, sports cars, EVs, crossovers and everything in between are potentially being affected by these cuts. Keep in mind, these are just the ones Bild has heard about.

All in all, Bild says VW could save about $7.4 billion by 2031 by not developing successors for these 10 cars — and if earlier reports are true, and the actual goal is to wipe out 50% of VW's total lineup, there could be many more in the future.