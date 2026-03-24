More Cars Get IIHS Top Safety Pick Awards Despite Tougher 2026 Rules

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, or IIHS, is an independent agency that puts new cars through a barrage of tests to evaluate their safety. The IIHS has done this sort of testing for decades, and each year it releases a list of the top performing vehicles, called its Top Safety Picks. Over the years, new and different tests have been added that continuously make earning Top Safety Pick tougher. The institute even added a new above-the-top rating back called Top Safety Pick+ to push things forward, and 2026 is no different — the requirements are tougher than ever.

Despite tougher requirements, 15 more cars have already qualified for the awards than this time last year, with a total of 63 winners. This year, the IIHS required a good rating in its updated moderate overlap crash test for cars to earn either a Top Safety Pick award or a tougher Top Safety Pick+ award, and a good-or-acceptable rating in the new more thorough vehicle-to-vehicle front crash prevention evaluation was required to earn a Top Safety Pick+.

If safety is toward the top of your new car priority list, there are several vehicles from most categories on this list that offer a good place to start, some with base prices starting as low as $23,535.