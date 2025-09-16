Tesla Cybertruck, Volkswagen ID Buzz, Ford F-150 Lightning, And More New EVs Face IIHS Crash Tests With Mixed Results

Every model evaluated in this set of tests either earned a good or acceptable rating for their front pedestrian crash prevention systems. Each system is evaluated on its performance in 10 recreations of real-world scenarios. The only test scenario performed in daylight is a child-sized dummy running out into the street from behind a parked car, performed at 12 mph and at 25 mph. Nighttime scenarios are all performed with both the vehicle's low beams on, and again with the vehicle's high beams on. The first scenario is an unobstructed adult-sized dummy crossing a street at nighttime, and the test is performed with low beams and high beams at both 12 and 25 mph. There is also a parallel test, where vehicles drive toward an adult-sized dummy walking in the same direction of travel as the car at night, performed at 25 mph and at 37 mph with both high and low beams active.

The BMW i4 saw the IIHS' highest rating of good in the front crash prevention test, where it either prevented or vastly reduced the speed of impact with a crossing child dummy in daylight, a crossing adult at night, and a parallel impact with an adult at night. The Tesla Cybertruck, Ford F-150 Lightning, Nissan Ariya, and Tesla Model 3 all earned good ratings in the IIHS' front pedestrian crash prevention tests, but only the Teslas avoided hitting the pedestrian dummies in every single test. The other cars avoided collision in most tests, and greatly reduced the speed of impact in others.

The Volkswagen ID Buzz and Chevrolet Blazer EV both earned acceptable ratings in the front pedestrian crash prevention tests, with the ID Buzz only avoiding collision in four out of the IIHS' 10 tests. The Blazer EV avoided collision in all but two of the 10 scenarios, but it still hit the pedestrian dummy walking parallel in the same direction as the car at night at 18 mph, and its pre-impact driver warnings were too late.

Head to the IIHS website for the full detailed breakdown of each vehicle's performance in these tests, as well as the explanation of how vehicles are evaluated, and detailed test protocol and technical information. Most of the vehicles evaluated in this cycle are also rated on their seat belt reminder systems and the ease of use of their LATCH car seat systems, which can be found on the IIHS website as well.