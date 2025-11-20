2026 Subaru Outback Refines A Proven Formula

There are two engines available for the 2026 Outback. One of them is very good, and one of them is... well... a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter boxer-four tasked with moving around a 3,800-pound family wagon/crossover thing. The fact that it's only working with 180 horsepower and 178 pound-feet of torque certainly doesn't help matters, and I'm sure you won't be surprised to learn that with this engine, the Outback is dog slow. Subaru hasn't released any sort of official 0-60 times, but my ass tells me it's somewhere around 9 seconds unladen with two occupants. Once you fill this thing with your weekend adventurer junk, it might drop into the 10s. At the very least, you still get Subaru's tried-and-true all-wheel-drive system that is mated up to a CVT with eight fake gears. They're pretty much useless unless engine braking is necessary. In any case, Subaru says this ruddy little motor will get 25 mpg city, 31 mpg highway and 27 mpg combined. That's not great, but it's not terrible for something this size with full-time AWD.

The engine you really want is unfortunately geofenced behind the Limited XT and Touring XT trim levels, but it's worth it. This turbocharged 2.4-liter flat-four pumps out a far more respectable 260 hp and 277 lb-ft of torque, dropping my butt-o-meter 0-60 time to around 6 seconds, which makes a massive difference. Overall, the turbo engine makes the Outback a far more pleasant vehicle to spend time with. It's still saddled with the same CVT, but the brilliant AWD system makes up for a lot.

Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

When it comes to on-road driving, where most Outbacks will spend the vast majority of their time, both drive pretty much the same. For 2026, Subaru added dual pinion electric power steering to make the car "snappier," according to engineers, but I can't tell the difference. The Outback is as rolly and wallowy as ever, not that there's anything wrong with that. It's a Subaru Outback. It's not supposed to be sporty at all. Don't even think about sporty driving. It's a waste of time. The steering is numb, the body is constantly in motion, and the CVT makes sure there's a business day between pressing the gas and actually going anywhere. None of this matters. I don't care, and neither should you.

Luckily for budget-conscious off-roaders, both engines also perform admirably off-road. I won't try and justify the off-roading Subaru put us through, but let's just say it was rocky, steep and unpleasant. The Outback, with its 8.7 inches of ground clearance, did a great job of tackling whatever was thrown at it, thanks in part to Subaru's X-Mode off-road system and all-season tires (which can be anywhere between 17 and 19 inches depending on trim level). I didn't get to drive the hard-ish core off-road Outback Wilderness yet; that'll come in the next few months.