2026 Nissan Pathfinder Has A Nicer Interior With Bigger Screens, But It Still Doesn't Stand Out

Midsize three-row crossovers aren't especially exciting to most folks, and I am here to tell you that I am most folks. I don't find three-row SUVs to be particularly exciting, but I understand that excitement isn't their mission statement. Their purpose is to cart around American families, their pets, their luggage, and possibly tow around their toys in reliable, efficient, user-friendly comfort. The current Nissan Pathfinder has done those tasks for thousands of families since its introduction in 2021, and now Nissan's given it a mild refresh for the 2026 model year.

What has changed? Not much, but the Pathfinder didn't need much to remain appealing. The 2026 car is still a good choice, but it faces ever-tougher competition from the likes of more recently redesigned SUVs like the Chevrolet Traverse, Hyundai Palisade, and Kia Telluride.

Logan K. Carter

Full disclosure: Nissan flew me out to Nashville to sample the redesigned 2026 Pathfinder as well as several other 2026 model-year cars. The Nissan folks put me up in a nice hotel and fed me tasty foods, none of which influence this review.