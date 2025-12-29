What Is The Difference Between An IIHS Top Safety Pick And Top Safety Pick+?

Each year, safety organizations like the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) conduct rigorous crash testing on the most popular car models and rate their performance to help consumers see how they performed. The NHTSA uses a five-star rating system, with more stars being better. With IIHS, the scale is a little less straightforward.

Cars tested in IIHS crash test are given ratings of good, acceptable, marginal, or poor. Good is the highest rating, acceptable is the next best, and so on. These ratings are currently applied to three main crash categories: small overlap front, moderate overlap front, and side crash tests (for both the driver and passenger sides of the vehicle). Vehicles are also rated for the effectiveness of their seat belt reminders, headlight performance, ease of child seat installation, and frontal crash prevention in both vehicle and pedestrian scenarios.

The main difference between the IIHS Top Safety Pick and Top Safety Pick+ lies in the updated moderate overlap front test. While the Top Safety Pick+ award requires a good rating in this category, an acceptable rating is usually enough to land the IIHS Top Safety Pick designation. For both designations, a rating of good is needed in the small overlap test and the updated side test. In addition, cars need an acceptable or good rating in the headlight and pedestrian front crash prevention assessments for Top Safety Pick or Top Safety Pick+ award.