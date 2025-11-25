The Only Large SUVs Rated As Top Safety Pick+ Aren't From Ford Or Chevy

The dangers of big SUVs have been around for years, but you might think that their safety ratings would be pretty good by now. The truth of the matter? At this point in time, only four large SUVs — as defined by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) — have earned the Top Safety Pick+ status for the 2025 model year.

What's also interesting is who didn't make the cut: Major players in the segment, including the Chevrolet Tahoe, Ford Expedition, and Jeep Wagoneer, aren't here. Instead, the qualifying quartet comprises the all-electric Rivian R1S, Nissan Armada, the luxury version of that machine (the Infiniti QX80), and the three-row Audi Q7 — although not the sleeker two-row Q8 that rides on the same platform.

We'll take a closer look at these SUVs' safety results below, but let's first do a quick refresher on the IIHS testing regimen. For the highest IIHS ranking, Top Safety Pick+, the large SUVs needed "Good" ratings in crash tests for small overlap front, moderate overlap front, and side impacts, along with "Good" or "Acceptable" ratings in the headlight test and tests of pedestrian front crash-prevention systems (such as pedestrian detection with forward automatic braking).

In addition, there are IIHS tests for vehicle-to-vehicle front crash prevention, seat belt reminder systems, and ease of child-seat latching. These aren't currently part of the Top Safety Pick protocol, although it should be noted that IIHS crash tests have evolved over the years, so that could change.