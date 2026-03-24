2026 Hyundai Kona Limited Has Bougie Features For Budget Buyers, But Doesn't Offer Driving Fun

Over the course of my week living with the Kona, I grew to love the Highway Drive Assist, ventilated seats, physical climate control buttons, elevated driving position and Bose stereo. Hyundai's adaptive cruise control did a respectable job handling LA's toughest traffic jams and distracted drivers without much unexpected intervention on my part as the driver, but I found the system to sit too close to the right lane line, particularly when passing semi-trucks. There were a few pucker moments, but you should have your hands on the wheel anyway so it's easy to correct that tendency in tight situations.

If I'm honest, I'm a sucker for ventilated seats whether they're in a Kona or a Mercedes-Benz S-Class, but the fact that you can get this luxurious feature in a Kona is great news for compact crossover buyers. I think every car should offer them. The Kona's standard 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system works well when you need to use it, but thankfully the vast majority of daily interactions are achieved using its generous array of physical controls. All HVAC duties are performed with physical controls, as well as drive mode selection, camera activation, and most radio controls. There are also plenty of buttons and switches on the steering wheel that don't require the driver to look away from the road to make adjustments. This might seem like a "no duh," but when some cars require you to use the screen to perform a task as simple as adjusting your air vents or volume, it earns the Kona brownie points.

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I was surprised by how high the seating position is in the Kona; you feel like you're eye-level with folks in much larger vehicles, which many buyers demand. I could care less about an elevated driving position, but it does help with seeing over and around traffic and parked vehicles. The front seats are spacious, with enough travel to suit my 6-foot-8 frame comfortably. If you're carrying tall folk in the back seat, they'll thank you profusely if you scoot the front seats forward a smidge to give them some wiggle room. They'll be kept comfortable with second-row air vents, too, which come standard in all trims above the base SE.

Logan K. Carter/ Jalopnik

The front cabin is also rife with small item storage, from cavernous cupholders that spring into action when you need them and fold away when you don't, to a removable bin under the center arm rest that hides even more storage beneath it. Yes, most surfaces are hard injection-molded plastics, but they still look good in my test car's pleasing light gray interior color, and important bits like the arm rests are nicely padded. The interior looks modern and chic, and the vast array of convenience features spoil, but the swaths of hard plastic surfaces don't feel particularly premium.