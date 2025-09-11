IIHS Top Safety Pick+ Winners Must Have Anti-Speeding Tech By 2027 — And DUI Detection By 2030

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, or IIHS, is an independent non-profit scientific organization that evaluates the safety of most cars and trucks on sale today. Its mission is to reduce deaths, injuries, and property damage from motor vehicle crashes through research and evaluation, and through public education. Its crash tests and other vehicle safety tests are more rigorous, wide-reaching, and comprehensive than those of the National Highway Traffic Administration, which is part of the United States Department of Transportation.

The organization has continuously implemented new, more rigorous tests and safety standards to evaluate and rate the safety of new cars through its ranking system, and it awards the vehicles that perform best in its wide array of tests with Top Safety Pick+ awards. Automakers are not required to conform to IIHS guidelines, but most have chosen to produce new vehicles that are designed to perform better in IIHS tests, and the Top Safety Pick+ has become a coveted achievement that appeals to consumers.

IIHS announced on Tuesday that it will further strengthen the qualifications for this award in 2027 by requiring Top Safety Pick+ winners to have an intelligent speed assistance (ISA) device that detects when drivers exceed the speed limit and issues warnings. It is also planning to require award winners to have impairment detection devices by 2030 or sooner, which will monitor driver intoxication and impairment and prevent anyone with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.08% or higher from driving. Time will tell if automakers decide to produce new vehicles with these features in order to receive meet IIHS Top Safety Pick+ requirements.