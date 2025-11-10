2026 Nissan Sentra Tops Out Under $30,000, But Fails To Stand Out From Its Competitors

I drove both the sporty Sentra SR and the luxury-focused Sentra SL, and I hate to break it to you, but neither one is particularly exciting to drive, though they are more nimble than a comparable crossover. Fortunately, at least in today's new car market, the new Sentra represents a good value.

Nissan says it reworked the CVT according to customer feedback to provide smoother acceleration and a more natural response, but it still feels like a CVT. There's still a surgy, rubber-band-like feel to throttle inputs; you put your foot down, wait a moment for the CVT to determine what ratio to choose, then when you release the throttle pedal there's a delay before the powertrain actually spools down. At least Sport mode increases the Sentra's throttle response and makes the most of the engine's 149 horsepower, though. To most average drivers, the Sentra's CVT won't be especially displeasing, but if you're averse to this feeling then you may want to look at sedans like the Mazda 3 or Volkswagen Jetta, which both offer manual transmissions or traditional automatics.

Logan K. Carter/ Jalopnik

At freeway speeds, the SR's larger 18-inch wheels cause more road noise and make the ride quality noticeably harsher than the SL's 17-inchers do, but overall the 2026 Sentra's stiffened body structure makes for a solid-feeling and pleasantly insulated cabin. It's not luxury car quiet, even in the SL, but it's good for this segment.

I found the Sentra SR's steering to have an unnaturally eager tendency when the steering wheel returned to center. It felt like the steering wheel didn't want to be turned, and instead it wanted to spring back to the straight-ahead position, though the engineers said the bigger wheels and different tires are the only possible difference between the SR trim and other trims. The Sentra SL's steering felt more natural, so the rest of the lineup should again be inoffensive to the average driver.