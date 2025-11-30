2025 BMW X3 30 xDrive Should Be So Much Better Than It Is

Luckily, there are some upsides to the interior. Well, okay. There are two upsides: the tech and the space. Like almost all new BMWs, the X3 has a 14.9-inch center iDrive infotainment display that handles most of the car's core functions. With iDrive 9, it's as customizable and comprehensive as ever, so once you figure out where everything is, navigating it is a breeze. However, for those who are a bit less tech-inclined, there's a bit of a learning curve. That being said, if I can figure it out, so can anyone. Sitting in front of the driver is a 12.3-inch fully digital gauge cluster that's not quite as customizable as I would like. I think it would be great if BMW weren't so rigid with the overall curved pillar gauge design it has stuck with for years now, but there's still plenty of information that can be displayed. You can throw up stuff like an old-fashioned trip computer or gas mileage indicator, or you can get Apple Maps or a full list of the music you're listening to. However, the only way to get a tach is by putting the transmission in sport mode, which is as annoying as the baby crying next to me on the plane as I write this. I want a tach, dammit. I don't care about an efficiency gauge.

Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

The tech highlights continue with BMW's excellent driver-assistance and safety suite that works together to help you flow down the road effortlessly and safely. It's some of the best Level 2 adaptive cruise control and lane centering in the business, outside of companies like GM, Ford and Mercedes-Benz. It'll do all the cutting-edge stuff, like automatically switching lanes, monitoring your eye movements and making sure you don't careen into the person hogging the left lane in front of you. While it cannot go completely hands-free like GM's Super Cruise, it's still a damn good system.

Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

Space is also a big plus for the X3, especially when it comes to the rear occupants and everyone's cargo. BMW says the X3 has 36.3 inches of rear legroom, which is somehow actually 0.1 inches less than the prior model (Goddamn, this car cannot catch a break), but don't worry. My 6-foot-1 frame had plenty of room behind my driving position, and while three of me across would be a bit snug, it would certainly be doable on shorter trips. It also comes with 31.5 cubic feet of cargo room with the rear seats up. Drop 'em, and that expands to a cavernous 67.1 cubic feet. Both of those numbers are sizable increases of 2.8 cubic feet and 4.4 cubic feet, respectively. If you've got too much stuff for it to be able to fit in there, I suggest you reevaluate your life.